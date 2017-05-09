All Blacks-Samoa game confirmed, along with surprising curtainraiser

The All Blacks will play Samoa at Eden Park on June 16, eight days before the first Lions test in Auckland

There will also be a surprising curtainraiser involving Wales and Tonga in a Friday night double header.

The Welsh made the initial announcement, with New Zealand Rugby confirming the game minutes later. The so-called Pasifika Challenge will be part of a Wales tour which includes a match against Samoa in Apia.

All Blacks coach Steve Hansen said: "Along with Tonga and Wales it's going to be a wonderful evening where you've got Pasifika rugby on show and Welsh rugby and New Zealand rugby. It allows us to fill a need for ourselves as we need a game to prepare for the Lions and also give something back to Pasifika rugby."

Wales head coach Robin McBryde said: "We have a huge amount of respect for rugby's Pacific heritage, so to be able to compete in a double-header celebrating that is very special.

It should be a fantastic occasion."

Tickets go on sale next Monday.

All Blacks v Samoa

- The two nations have met six times since their first clash at Eden Park in 1993.

- The All Blacks have won all six encounters but the last test in Apia in 2015 was the closest match, with the All Blacks winning 25-16.

- It will be Samoa's second test against the All Blacks at Eden Park following the 1993 clash, won 35-13 by the home side. Since then they have played tests in Napier, Albany and New Plymouth.

- Samoa have had a victory at Eden Park, beating Fiji 27-7 at the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

- Samoa need one more victory for 100 test wins.

