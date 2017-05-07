League: Jesse Bromwich steps down as Kiwis captain after allegedly buying, using cocaine after test match

Breaking

Jesse Bromwich has stood down as Kiwis captain following his involvement in yesterday's cocaine scandal.

Bromwich and Kiwis teammate Kevin Proctor were alleged to have purchased and snorted cocaine in Canberra in the early hours of yesterday morning following the Kiwis 30-12 loss to Australia at GIO Stadium.

The forward will be stood down for two games by the Melbourne Storm, and has stood down from the Storm leadership group and resigned from his post as Kiwis captain.

Bromwich will also be required to undergo a number of counselling and treatment courses.

"I regret making the choice of staying out with my teammates until the early hours of Saturday morning, as well as consuming an excessive amount of alcohol," said Bromwich.

"I take full responsibility for the poor choices I made, I am devastated and my actions were out of character.

"Playing footy for Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis is a great honour and I apologise for letting down everyone involved in both organisations.

"I will be stepping down from my leadership roles with Melbourne Storm and the Kiwis, I understand I am a role model to the young players and the poor choices I made do not reflect my personal values.

"I fully accept the sanctions that have been handed down."

Proctor has also stood down as co-captain of the Gold Coast Titans.

- NZ Herald