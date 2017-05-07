Rugby league's reputation tatters after more drug allegations

Simon Plumb is a journalist for the Herald on Sunday

Rugby league in turmoil after three alleged drug cases in 48 hours.

Kiwi rugby league's reputation is in tatters - again - this time with the national captain embroiled in the latest off-field allegations.

Jesse Bromwich, the man who led the Kiwis onto the field in Friday night's 34-12 Anzac test defeat to Australia, and international team mate Kevin Proctor are at the centre of a storm which threatens not only their careers, but the reputation of the sport.

The star pair have been caught allegedly buying and snorting cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub, just hours after losing the Anzac test.

A police investigation is now under way, as are probes from the NRL, the players' clubs in Australia - Bromwich's Melbourne Storm and Proctor's Gold Coast Titans - and New Zealand's national governing body, who issued a warning last night.

"If the allegations are proven to be true New Zealand Rugby League will be taking action immediately," an New Zealand Rugby League spokesman said

Chief executive of the NZRL, Alex Haton, said he found out about the allegations around the same time as news broke in the media.

The Kiwi duo also face legal consequences, should they be charged in the ongoing police probe.

Proctor and Bromwich allegedly met local 45-year-old Adrian Crowther at Petrie Plaza outside the popular Cube nightclub in the Australian capital city.

The Cube is described online as "Canberra's premier gay venue". The location's website describes decor "featuring beds" and an "'anything goes attitude and a certain open-mindedness that smacks you in the face often before you've even walked in the door."

According to court documents obtained by the Herald, police allege that officers observed on ACT Government closed circuit television (CCTV) "what appeared to be the transaction involving illicit substances" at about 5.10am.

Crowther was allegedly seen sitting on the ledge of a garden bed when he handed two men white powder on the face of his mobile phone.

Both Bromwich and Proctor were named in open court today by the prosecutor as being the two men, a source has told Herald.

The athletes are then alleged to have inhaled the powder into their noses through a rolled-up bank note, according to the court documents.

Police say they found Crowther, who was allegedly wearing an All Blacks scarf, black collared shirt and black pants, a short time later.

Bromwich and Proctor had left the scene before police arrived, it's claimed.

Neither New Zealander has been charged but ACT Police say they are still investigating.

When Crowther was searched by police at the scene, he denied having any illicit substances in his possession, the court documents allege.

But police say they found a small clip seal bag in his wallet which contained a white powdery substance and one capsule containing a brown rocky substance.

Officers also alleged to have found a small clip seal bag containing a white powdery substance in the rear left pocket of his jeans.

Crowther was arrested and charged with possession of cocaine and possession of methylenedioxy-methamphetamine (MDMA). He made no plea when he appeared at ACT Magistrates Court.

Magistrate Bernadette Boss granted him bail until his next court appearance on May 29.

The alleged incident has shocked the rugby league community which has been rocked by several drug allegations this week.

New Zealand Rugby League released a statement, saying it has been made aware of "alleged incident involving Kiwis Captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor last night in Canberra following the Anzac Test".

"We are working with the NRL while investigations into the alleged incident are on-going and New Zealand Rugby League will not be making any comment until more information becomes available," it said.

"If the allegations are proven to be true New Zealand Rugby League will be taking action immediately."

Earlier this week another New Zealand league star Shaun Kenny-Dowall was charged with drug possession after he was allegedly caught with just under half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

Yesterday Cronulla Sharks chairman Damian Keogh stood down from his position after he was charged with cocaine possession on Friday night.

In 2014 Kiwis players were singled out during the World Cup for misuse of sleeping pills and energy drinks.

- Herald on Sunday