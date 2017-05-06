Live boxing updates: Joseph Parker v Razvan Cojanu, WBO heavyweight title defence

By Dylan Cleaver

Join us for live coverage of tonight's boxing card at the Vodafone Events Centre in Manukau, headlined by Joseph Parker's WBO world title defence against Razvan Cojanu.

Parker will tonight be attempting to retain the belt he won in outpointing Mexican-American Andy Ruiz Junior in Auckland late last year, holding heavy favouritism against the relatively unheralded Romanian.

We will have live updates from the entire card, with Parker's younger brother, John, fighting in the first televised bout. Probably the most significant undercard bout is a light heavyweight fight between Umar Salamov and Emil Markic.

Parker is expected to appear in the ring sometime after 9.30pm.

- NZ Herald