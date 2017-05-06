Kiwi league stars Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor accused of attempting to buy cocaine outside Canberra nightclub

Kiwis stars Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor have allegedly been caught attempting to buy cocaine outside a Canberra nightclub last night after losing the Anzac test match.

Australian media - including ABC News and Fox Sports - have claimed the pair attempted to buy the drugs from a man outside the Cube nightclub in the Australian captital city.

New Zealand Rugby League released a statement, saying: "New Zealand Rugby League have this morning been made aware of an alleged incident involving Kiwis Captain Jesse Bromwich and teammate Kevin Proctor last night in Canberra following the Anzac Test.

"We are working with the NRL while investigations into the alleged incident are on-going and New Zealand Rugby League will not be making any comment until more information becomes available.

"If the allegations are proven to be true New Zealand Rugby League will be taking action immediately."

Statements were also released by both Bromwich's club the Melbourne Storm and Proctor's club the Gold Coast Titans.

The Titans said the club had "been made aware of an alleged incident involving Co-Captain Kevin Proctor last night in Canberra whilst representing New Zealand.

"The NRL Integrity Unit have been made aware through New Zealand Rugby League Officials.

"Investigations into the alleged incident are on-going and the club will not be making any comment until more information becomes available."

The Melbourne Storm said it "is aware of an allegation against one of its players".

"The Club is currently making endeavours to speak to the player and the NRL and will provide an update when appropriate. Until that point, the Club will not make further comment."

Bromwich captained the Kiwis during the side's 30-12 loss to the Kangaroos earlier in the night.

Neither Bromwich or Proctor have been charged, Australian media reported.

But the outlets claimed both were named in court documents.

But a man who allegedly was trying to sell the cocaine has been charged with drug possession.

He appeared in court earlier today and is set to appear in court later this month.

Former Kiwis captain and New Zealand Rugby League's convener of selectors, Richie Barnett told Tony Veitch:

"If it is true, it's unfathomable. I just cannot believe that this would even happen.

"What i'm saying now is this [drug culture] rife in the sport again? I can't believe it. I'm speechless. Of course it's a brand damage after what happened last night [Kiwis lost 30-12 to Australia in Canberra]. But even more so, it goes beyond that, it's serious stuff.

"I just think players don't realise the extent of the damage that they can cause by playing with that stuff."

Earlier this week fellow New Zealand league star Shaun Kenny-Dowall was charged with drug possession after he was allegedly caught with just under half a gram of cocaine at a Sydney nightclub.

Police said a 29-year-old man was searched at the Ivy nightclub on George St about 1am Friday and officers allegedly found .46g of the drug in a small resealable bag.

"The man was issued with field court attendance notice for possessing prohibited drugs and he's expected to appear before the Downing Centre Local Court on June 21," a police spokeswoman told AAP.

And earlier this year former All Black star Ali Williams was nabbed trying to buy cocaine in February outside a nightclub on the Champs-Élysées in Paris, where the Rugby World Cup-winner and his family are based.

The former All Black was fined €1500 ($2300) in a Paris court after being convicted of buying the class A drug. Ex-Wallabies star James O'Connor, who was with Williams at the time, was fined for the lesser charge of possession.

Last month the Ligue Nationale de Rugby's discipline and rules commission fined Williams a further €1500 for "behaviour likely to undermine the image and the reputation of rugby". He also lost his job with high-flying club Racing 92.

