All you need to know: Joseph Parker v Razvan Cojanu

Here's all you need to know ahead of tonight's WBO heavyweight title bout between Joseph Parker and Razvan Cojanu.

What is it?

It's Joseph Parker vs Razvan Cojanu for the WBO heavyweight title. It is Parker's first defence of the title he earned in outpointing Mexican American Andy Ruiz Junior in Auckland late last year.

When is it?

It's on in Auckland at the Vodafone Events Centre on Saturday night May 6th.

What time does it start?

Sometime after 10.30pm. Doors open at 6pm and the undercard starts from 7pm.

What TV channel is it on?

Sky Sport have the showdown on its pay-per-view channel. It'll cost you $49.95 for the privilege. The fight is also being screened live into the UK.

What if I don't want to pay?

Head to the New Zealand Herald's live blog which will be overseen by multi-award winning sports writer Dylan Cleaver.

Is the undercard any good?

Not bad - Parker's brother, John, features on the first televised bout. He will fight at cruiserweight against Ratu Sailosi Dawai, from Christchurch. Probably the most significant undercard bout is a light heavyweight fight between Umar Salamov and Emil Markic.

Salamov, a Russian trained alongside Parker in Las Vegas by Kevin Barry, is undefeated over 18 fights as a professional. Croatian Markic has lost only once in 25 pro fights. They are fighting for the vacant WBO international light heavyweight title.

Why does this Parker fight matter?

Anthony Joshua's victory over Wladimir Klitschko last Saturday night has put the UK at the forefront of the heavyweight division. Joshua now has three belts - IBF, IBO and WBA - with Deontay Wilder holding the WBC belt.

Parker holds the fifth - the WBO title - and has been talked about as a potential future opponent for Joshua and another tough Brit in Tony Bellew.

What are they saying?

Here's what Bellew, who is recovering from a hand injury, told Ring TV:

"I hit pads for the first time, so I'm on my way back. I'm punching again and I'm happy with where I'm at. It's been a long time coming and I'm just looking to the future now. I could fight once or twice by the end of this year.

"I have options and Deontay is one of them. Joseph Parker's people have also been in touch and he wants to come over here and do it. I'm not going to commit to any of them at the moment though. I'll weigh-up all my options and go from there."

What are the odds?

Parker win - $1.02

Cojanu win - $12

Draw - $26

- NZ Herald