Player Ratings: New Zealand v Australia

Herald rugby league writer Michael Burgess breaks down the player ratings from last night's Anzac Test.

Kiwis

1. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck 7 Covered every blade of grass at GIO Stadium, as he spent most of the night retrieving precise Australian kicks. Generally strong effort, rewarded with late try.

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 5.5 Never got the chance to show his attacking wares in space. Great effort to deny Ferguson his second try.

3. Jordan Kahu 5 Struggled against the bigger bodies in the Kangaroos backline and couldn't make an impact in an often lateral Kiwis attack. Strong defence.

4. Dean Whare 5.5 Poor defensive read led directly to Australia's third try. Spent most of the night tackling. Big hit on Frizzell.

5. Jordan Rapana 7 Whole hearted effort from Raiders player, who constantly asked questions of Kangaroos defence. But his talents have yet to be fully utilised at test level.

6. Kieran Foran 6.5 After two years away, a difficult return to test football behind a beaten pack. But looked the most likely source of attacking profit, especially in the first half.

7. Shaun Johnson 5 Inconsistent and indecisive display. Some promising runs and deft grubbers but undid good work with poor game management and decision making. Intercept pass was costly and one dead end run gave opportunity for third Kangaroos try.



8. Jesse Bromwich (c) 6.5 Drove headlong into the Australian pack all night (160 running metres) but often isolated. Unable to promote offloads or second phase play

9. Issac Luke 5.5 Strong defensive effort and tried to make inroads with his running game but overshadowed by the incomparable Smith.

10. Russell Packer 6 Worked hard, but lateral movement exposed by Australian runners and struggled to bend Kangaroos line.

11. Kevin Proctor 5 Uncharacteristic miss on Thaiday during first half in otherwise busy display.

12. Simon Mannering 8 It's frightening to imagine what the score might have been if Warriors veteran wasn't on the field. Some defensive misses in first half, but effort epitomised by chase to pin Ferguson inside his in goal and persistence to grab try

13. Jason Taumalolo 7 Some impressive runs and most running metres of any forward on the field. Tired noticeably in latter stages of first half. A thoroughbred, but being used as a pack horse by coach David Kidwell.



Interchange

14. Adam Blair 5.5 Added some energy off the bench but momentum had swung towards Kangaroos by then.

15. Martin Taupau 5.5 Limited time, but again struggled to recapture the form of 2014-2015, when his runs skittled Australian defenders like ninepins.

16. Kenny Bromwich 5 Effective player at NRL level within the Storm machine, but hard to see what he brings to the international game.

17. Kodi Nikorima 5 Busy display in short second half cameo in place of Luke.

Kangaroos

1 Darius Boyd 7 Continued his remarkable test record. Last night was his 23rd international and he is yet to be in a losing team. Unless injuries intervene, may be no way back for Billy Slater.

2 Blake Ferguson 8 Grabbed crucial first half intercept and almost crossed for another try just before halftime. Strong kick return carries and equally tough defence.

3 Josh Dugan 8 Back in his native Canberra, produced AFL-like leap for first try. Compelling display until departure with injury after head clash with Russell Packer.

4 Will Chambers 7.5 Scampered across for important first half try and generally solid in just his second test.

5 Valentine Holmes. 7 The Cronulla flyer didn't see many opportunities come his way but contained the threat of Jordan Rapana well.

6 Johnathan Thurston 8 His first game in a month but who would have known? Employed Pythagoras like precision with his kick for Dugan's try and generally half a step ahead of his opposite numbers.

7 Cooper Cronk 8.5 Always where he needed to be and came up for miracle ball for fourth Australian try. One of the smallest men on the field but shone with committed defence

8 Andrew Fifita 8 Shelled one pass early, but otherwise brought the blueprint that carried the Sharks to glory last year. Damaging runs into heart of Kiwis defence.

9 Cameron Smith (c) 8.5 In his 50th test, one of the most influential players on the field. Helped to stifle some early Kiwis momentum with his delaying tactics in the ruck and directed play superbly from dummy half. Kicking game pinned Kiwis back.

10 David Klemmer 7.5 Did his job and did it well. Direct, straight runner, who regularly attracted three or four Kiwis defenders.

11 Boyd Cordner 8 A busy display, especially on defence.

12 Matt Gillett 9 An consistently underrated player who again showed his worth. Key part of some outstanding first half defence, including a crucial tackle on try bound Roger Tuivasa-Sheck. Superb.

13 Trent Merrin. 6.5 Mixed display. Some strong runs, but several misses on defence. Perhaps hangover from indifferent club form.

Interchange

14 Michael Morgan 7 Showed his versatility to cover for Dugan in second half.

15 Jake Trbojevic 7 Brought energy to Kangaroos at a vital time in the first half and demonstrated great awareness to back up for a try.

16 Tyson Frizzell 8 Dragons' pocket rocket appears a throwback to players of yesteryear, with his unrelenting approach to attack and defence. Grabbed vital fourth try.

17 Sam Thaiday 7 Rolled back the years with some strong runs, and his line break led directly to Chambers try.

