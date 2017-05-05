League: Kangaroos give Kiwis reality check

Kangaroos 30 Kiwis 12

The Kiwis have been dealt a dose of reality after Australia ran riot to claim an emphatic 30-12 victory in the final Anzac test in Canberra tonight.

After coming under fire from Australian coach Mal Meninga for maintaining a low profile during the test lead-up the Kiwis were kept largely silent at GIO Stadium as the Kangaroos absorbed early pressure before dominating the first half with four unanswered tries.

Following the resumption Australia were limited to just one more four-pointer before the Kiwis finally found some joy with tries to former skipper Simon Mannering and fullback Roger Tuivasa-Sheck helping them salvage some pride.

"That first 40 really killed us," said Mannering.

"It was a fair grind and we failed to build enough pressure in that first-half.

"I thought we were still wining the ruck with the footy and we won a few penalties and had a bit of ruck speed but when we were down on their line we weren't finishing our sets well and made it too easy for them to come down our end and score points.

"It's disappointing. They played really well in that first 40 and we've just got to match them when they play that well."

The result continued Australia's recent dominance over New Zealand with the Kangaroos having thrashed the Kiwis 120-34 over five consecutive tests going back to last year's corresponding clash in Newcastle.

The victory makes Australia the first team to achieve a century of wins over any opponent while 16 of 18 Anzac tests have gone the Kangaroos way since the inaugural midseason clash in 1997.

Kiwis coach David Kidwell now finds himself under growing pressure ahead of the World Cup in October after failing to get one over Meninga's side in four attempts and managing only one win from six starts since replacing former coach Stephen Kearney last September.

The Kiwis had some early momentum but soon found themselves physically overwhelmed while the reformation of their much vaunted all-Warriors spine struggled to execute against a ruthless green and gold defence.

Australia applied pressure on their first foray deep inside New Zealand's half with Josh Dugan crossing for their first try off a Thurston kick following three straight attacking sets.

The Kiwis looked to make a quick reply but star halfback Shaun Johnson's wide pass was intercepted by Kangaroos right wing Blake Ferguson to run 85 metres to help extend the home side's lead to 12-0.

New Zealand persisted but a costly defensive lapse saw Kangaroos forward Sam Thaiday break through down the right edge before centre Will Chambers dashed over on the next play for a third try after half an hour.

Ferguson was then denied a double after touching the sideline as he dived for the corner but the Kangaroos effectively put the result beyond reach when a Johnathan Thurston grubber bounced off the upright and into the hands of interchange forward Tyson Frizell to make it 24-0 at halftime.

Australia pushed further ahead through interchange forward Jake Trbojevic before the Kiwis finally crossed the chalk with Mannering muscling his way over from close range inside the last half hour.

New Zealand's backline maestros finally clicked into gear with Tuivasa-Sheck sliding in out wide with 15 minutes remaining but the contest was long gone.

Kiwis 12 (Simon Mannering, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck tries, Jordan Kahu 2 cons)

Kangaroos 30 (Josh Dugan, Blake Ferguson, Will Chambers, Tyson Frizell, Jake Trbojevic tries, Johnathan Thurston 5 cons)

- NZ Herald