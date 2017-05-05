4:30pm Fri 5 May
World reacts to Lonzo Ball first signature shoe release

Lonzo Ball shoes released by Big Baller. Photo / Supplied
Nike, Under Armour and Adidas, meet your newest competition, Big Baller Brand. Population: two.

LaVar Ball unveiled several styles of footwear on his company's web store Thursday, which he's promoting on behalf of son Lonzo a month before the former UCLA star is expected to be the first or second pick in June's NBA Draft, news.com.au reported.

The signature black-and-gold shoe, "ZO2 Prime by Lonzo Ball," is on sale for a whopping US$495. Those who wear a size 14 of 15 are expected to cough up another US$200 for the sneakers.

UCLA guard Lonzo Ball, right, shakes hands with his father LaVar following an NCAA college basketball game against Washington State in Los Angeles. Photo / AP
In anticipation of Lonzo's successful career in the NBA - which will include "seven" championship rings, LaVar has said - the website also is offering shoes personally autographed by the future pro for US$995 and US$1195.

The sandals alone require US$220.


The shoes' release comes a week after all three sneaker giants denied Lonzo an endorsement deal, making him the first anticipated top pick to go without an offer.

The companies likely were turned off by LaVar's conditions for the deal, which insisted the company partner with Big Baller Brand and consider a shoe he designed himself. Then there was Nike executive George Raveling calling LaVar "the worst thing to happen to basketball in the last hundred years."

Now going solo, LaVar Ball has grand plans for his brand's growth.

"Lonzo Ball and Big Baller Brand are on a journey to change the game forever," the website reads.



NBA great Shaquille O'Neal was quick to speak out over the high-priced sneakers on his Twitter account.

Shaq's personal brand retails shoes through affordable retail outlets, including Walmart where some of his kicks are on sale for as low as US$12.

His Reebok signature shoes, which he wore and promoted throughout his NBA career are still being sold for US$159 - you could buys three pairs for the price of one set of Big Ballers.

Here's what Twitter is saying about Ball's US$495 signature shoe, according to FOXSports.com.







- news.com.au

