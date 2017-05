Live updates of the Anzac league test between the Kiwis and Kangaroos in Canberra.

The Kiwis head into the match as the underdogs having won just two of 17 Anzac test clashes. Australia won last year's clash 16-0 and followed that up with a 34-8 victory in the Four Nations final.

It's David Kidwell's first Anzac test after taking over as Kiwis coach late last year. Can he come up with a gameplan to give the Kiwis a shot a victory?

- NZ Herald