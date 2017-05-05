Footballer set to sign whopping $143m deal

Chelsea's Diego Costa is closing in on a move to China that will see him become the best-paid player in world football.

Tianjin Quanjian believe they have an agreement in principle to complete a stunning £75million (NZ$143m) deal for the forward after the current season having failed with an attempted swoop in January.

T he Chinese club are now confident of making the money-spinning signing in the coming weeks.

If, as expected, the switch is ratified, Costa will become the highest-paid player on the planet - earning an eye-watering £620,000 (NZ$1.1m) per week after tax.

Photographs emerged last week of Costa meeting with super-agent Jorge Mendes, at which Tianjin officials were understood to be present.

Suggestions that Costa has already signed a deal are premature, but provided there are no last-minute hitches the Spain striker seems certain to sign.

- Daily Mail