Duco defends pay-per view cost for Joseph Parker bout

Duco Events are part-blaming a lack of Government funding for the $50 price tag to view Joseph Parker's fight against an unheralded Romanian.

Parker will take on Razvan Cojanu on Saturday night - after Brit Hughie Fury pulled out at a late stage - in defence of his WBO heavyweight belt.

The pay-per-view price has draw a slew of criticism online, with comments such as "I'd definitely pay $30 but not $50" and "it's a $20 ppv at most".

Duco's David Higgins told Fairfax that "the people who buy it can feel they've genuinely contributed to funding Joseph's journey.

"Some will complain and whinge about it and others will understand the commercial realities. We don't get any government funding so we don't have a choice.

"It's not all going into the pockets of Dean Lonergan and I whatsoever.

It's symptomatic of the costs of running a promotion at this level and pays for Joseph's journey to the world title and staying as holder."

Higgins stressed that the cost is $10 less than for Parker's title fight against Andy Ruiz in December. Anthony Joshua's momentous win over Wladimir Klitschko from Wembley cost New Zealand viewers $35.

Before the Ruiz fight, Sky chief John Fellet told the Herald that Duco controlled of the pricing. He said "the Duco guys are pretty smart" in maximising profit, but admitted to some concerns about prices reach a tipping point.

- NZ Herald