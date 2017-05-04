Todd Blackadder's naked fury with 10 of his Bath players in hot water over streak

Todd Blackadder has landed in the middle of a streaking drama after a Bath team social went badly astray.

The Daily Mail reports that the former All Black captain, the club's director of rugby, is "furious" after players made an "alcohol fuelled" nude run across the field in broad daylight and set off a fire extinguisher. Ten players are said to be facing disciplinary action, although Lions backs Anthony Watson and Jonathan Joseph were not involved.

The incidents followed a Challenge Cup semifinal loss to Stade Francais, but plans for moderate drinking apparently went out the window. Things began to unravel when players began chanting as George Ford - overlooked by the Lions - instructed local kids in a kicking class.

The Mail reported that children were not there when the players got naked but parents were upset at some of the behaviour at the kicking session, which cost more than $100 each.

A club statement said: "Bath Rugby is currently addressing the events at the Recreation Ground last week, which involved a small group of players from the club."

