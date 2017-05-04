Kiwis starters named for Anzac Test

Dragons prop Russell Packer has been thrown straight into the fray on his return to test league, being named in the starters for tomorrow night's test against the Kangaroos in Canberra.

Packer, who has made his way back to the Kiwis from jail time on an assault conviction, is in the starters ahead of Kiwi stalwart Adam Blair.

The other big selection move sees Brisbane outside back Jordan Kahu named at centre, with the Warriors David Fusitua missing out.

Rising Storm hooker Brandon Smith - who has yet to play first grade - also drops out, as expected.

Kiwis: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Kahu, Dean Whare, Jordan Rapana, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson; Jesse Bromwich (c), Issac Luke, Russell Packer, Kevin Proctor, Simon Mannering, Jason Taumalolo. Res: Adam Blair, Martin Taupau, Kenny Bromwich, Kodi Nikorima. 18th man - Elijah Taylor.

- NZ Herald