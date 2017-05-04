7:18am Thu 4 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Kiwis starters named for Anzac Test

Shaun Johnson of the Kiwis. Photo / Getty Images.
Shaun Johnson of the Kiwis. Photo / Getty Images.

Dragons prop Russell Packer has been thrown straight into the fray on his return to test league, being named in the starters for tomorrow night's test against the Kangaroos in Canberra.

Packer, who has made his way back to the Kiwis from jail time on an assault conviction, is in the starters ahead of Kiwi stalwart Adam Blair.

The other big selection move sees Brisbane outside back Jordan Kahu named at centre, with the Warriors David Fusitua missing out.

Rising Storm hooker Brandon Smith - who has yet to play first grade - also drops out, as expected.

Kiwis: Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak, Jordan Kahu, Dean Whare, Jordan Rapana, Kieran Foran, Shaun Johnson; Jesse Bromwich (c), Issac Luke, Russell Packer, Kevin Proctor, Simon Mannering, Jason Taumalolo. Res: Adam Blair, Martin Taupau, Kenny Bromwich, Kodi Nikorima. 18th man - Elijah Taylor.

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf03 at 04 May 2017 07:19:20 Processing Time: 16ms