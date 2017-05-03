Tony Veitch: Eden Park overload

By Tony Veitch

Fair to say our National Stadium is going to see plenty of big time Rugby when the Lions hit town in just under a month.

Top of the pops, is the first and third test matches, which will be sellouts.

In fact I can tell you, some of the biggest marquees ever seen in New Zealand are currently on their way from Australia to house 5000 big spending corporates on Eden Park number two.

But, here's where it gets niggly for the NZRU and Eden Park.

During the week it was officially revealed, ticket sales for the Blues v the Lions were below expectations.

To be precise, some 10,000 seats remain.

Yes, I get that we're talking about New Zealand's lowest performing franchise.

But, whatever you say and think about the Blues, they do play enterprising footy, if only it was for eighty minutes week in week out.

The issue, is the venue.

Eden Park overload.

Now, we can add into the mix a slice of rugby history eight days out from the first test.

A double header at the old lady, with the All Blacks likely to field a near test strength side against Samoa.

While, the Welsh minus, their Lions stars, will take on Tonga.

A first for world rugby - at least as far as the men are concerned - two bona fide test matches, at the one venue on the same night.

Originally these fixtures were scheduled for North Harbour Stadium.

But, I can only think the NZRU bean counters are banking on the sell out sign sign again for Eden Park.

The big unknown will they get it?

From my understanding, tickets for these matches will go on sale next week.

Not a massive lead in time, for rugby punters who've already forked out on a packed Lions schedule.

The difference here, being part of rugby history - while also getting to see up and close and personal the All Blacks a week out from their biggest challenge since the 2015 World Cup.

No doubt the loss of Lancaster Park has affected the balance of this Lions tour, resulting in two tests at Eden Park.

But, when you add in the Blues, plus this test double header, is the Auckland market ready and willing to fill almost 47,000 seats on four nights in the space of four weeks.