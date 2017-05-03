10:09am Wed 3 May
Network
  ° 0 / ° 0   Loading…

Is that the All Blacks or Manchester United?

The leaked Manchester United strip for the 2017-18 season. Photo / footyheadlines.com
The leaked Manchester United strip for the 2017-18 season. Photo / footyheadlines.com

An all black strip, adorned with an Adidas logo on one of biggest sporting teams in the world - no it's not the All Blacks.

Manchester United are rumoured to be going all black for their alternative strip next season, a look very similar to the three-time Rugby World Cup champions the All Blacks.

Grainy photos have been leaked on the footyheadlines.com website appearing to show the strip. The images were quickly shared on social media.

It is unclear whether the kit is genuine, although superstitious United fans may hope that it is, given their team's success in black over the last two decades.

United have won at least one piece of major silverware in almost every season they have worn an all black second strip, including the League Cup in 2009-10, both the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08 as well as the FA Cup in 2003-04.

The newly-leaked kit, which features both the Adidas and Chevrolet logos, is adorned with a geometric black design which covers the shirt, with white detailing down the side.

The shorts also feature the same white detailing but are plain black, without the geometric pattern.

Finally, the socks are also plain back - save for a white stitched devil, which is similar to the one that appears on the club's crest.

- With Daily Mail

- NZ Herald

Get the news delivered straight to your inbox

Receive the day’s news, sport and entertainment in our daily email newsletter

SIGN UP NOW
Stats provided by

© Copyright 2017, NZME. Publishing Limited

Assembled by: (static) on production bpcf02 at 03 May 2017 10:09:25 Processing Time: 248ms