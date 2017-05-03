Is that the All Blacks or Manchester United?

An all black strip, adorned with an Adidas logo on one of biggest sporting teams in the world - no it's not the All Blacks.

Manchester United are rumoured to be going all black for their alternative strip next season, a look very similar to the three-time Rugby World Cup champions the All Blacks.

Grainy photos have been leaked on the footyheadlines.com website appearing to show the strip. The images were quickly shared on social media.

It is unclear whether the kit is genuine, although superstitious United fans may hope that it is, given their team's success in black over the last two decades.

United have won at least one piece of major silverware in almost every season they have worn an all black second strip, including the League Cup in 2009-10, both the Premier League and Champions League in 2007-08 as well as the FA Cup in 2003-04.

The newly-leaked kit, which features both the Adidas and Chevrolet logos, is adorned with a geometric black design which covers the shirt, with white detailing down the side.

The shorts also feature the same white detailing but are plain black, without the geometric pattern.

Finally, the socks are also plain back - save for a white stitched devil, which is similar to the one that appears on the club's crest.

- With Daily Mail

- NZ Herald