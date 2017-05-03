Watch: Kangaroo joins horse race

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

A kangaroo very nearly caused carnage during a horse race in Australia yesterday after streaking onto the racetrack.

The incident happened during the final race at the Cessnock race course in New South Wales yesterday, the Daily Telegraph reports.

The kangaroo appeared from the infield and began to run with the horses before taking a sharp left, putting horses and riders in danger. Luckily none of the field flinched.

Jockey Robert Thompson eventually won the race on Cunning As A Tiger and joked that the kangaroo's streak had been part of a "game plan" to take out the other riders.

- NZ Herald