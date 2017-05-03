Springbok's kidnapping ordeal: I heard them say 'we have to shoot him'

Springboks and Lions centre Rohan Janse van Rensburg has opened up about a frightening ordeal last week when he was convinced robbers who entered his house were to rape his girlfriend before killing him.

The injured 22-year-old was watching a movie with his girlfriend and a friend in his Cape Town house when three armed men entered, South African website Sport24 reports.

Janse van Rensburg had a breakout season for the Lions last year, playing a major role in the team reaching the Super Rugby final but suffered a knee injury against the Stormers last month which will see him spend at least 12 weeks on the sidelines.

Janse van Rensburg, who made his test debut against Wales last year, told the website the armed men tied up his girlfriend Anzelle von Staden and friend Runan Venter before forcing him to drive his girlfriend's car and drop the robbers off along with their stolen goods a few kilometres from his house.

At that point the three men were going to rape his girlfriend before turning their guns on him but changed their minds.

"I heard them tell each other: 'We have to shoot him, he has seen too much'. I made peace with the fact that it was my last night on earth. I know God loves me and I've had a good life," Janse van Rensburg said.

Janse van Rensburg said he asked the armed men if he could pray before they killed him and they obliged. That's when the robbers fled.





Hierdie foto is vinoggend 4h geneem toe ons 3 vir die eerste keer veilig weer saam was .. Ons het gele en fliek kyk gister aand toe ons hondtjie begin blaf en grom , ek loop toe buite toe om te kyk wat gaan aan en toe ek links van my opi grasperk kyk kom 3 Swart mans met gewere op my af gehardloop en wil my skiet .. Hulle bind my en haar toe vas opi grond en sit die geweer teen ons koppe en se as ons n geluid maak skiet hulle my broer .. My broer moes toe die 3 swart mans gaan aflaai met ons kar en al die goed wat hulle gesteel het in n township terwyl ek en sy opi grond vasgebind was en kani beweeg nie . Ure later het hy veilig by ons 2 aangekom weer en ons Prys God dat hy letterlik AL AL sy engele om ons gehaad het in hierdie tyd .. Wees dankbaar vir wat jy injou lewe het dis sekondes dan verander jou lewe viraltyd . #OnsIsVeilig#PrysGodviraltyd#SoDankbaar A post shared by Runan Venter (@runanventer) on Apr 28, 2017 at 6:17am PDT

- NZ Herald