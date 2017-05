Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

His nickname is the Rabbit and 44-year-old Pachuca goalkeeper Oscar Perez certainly pulled one out of the hat for his side.

Perez came out of his goal to score a 93rd minute equaliser against his former club Cruz Azul during the weekend.

Perez played 416 matches for Cruz Azul, a club he made his debut for as a 20-year-old in 1993.

Since 2008 he's been out on loan from Cruz Azul playing for five different clubs, making them pay at the other end of the field for once.

- NZ Herald