Flippin heck! Rally car rolls eight times

Citroen driver Kris Meeke and co-driver Paul Nagle were both very lucky to walk away from a horror crash at Rally Argentina on Monday that saw their car roll eight times.

Meeke's Citroen C3 hit a bump on the road and veered off course and launching into the air and rolling before finishing on its roof.

"I got completely caught by surprise. A bump in the road just launched the car," Meeke told the WRC website.

It was the second crash for the team in Argentina after Meeke rolled his car earlier in the event.

- NZ Herald