Live updates: Anthony Joshua v Wladimir Klitschko

Join us here for today's live blog of the world heavyweight title bout between British star Anthony Joshua and former longtime titleholder Wladimir Klitschko of the Ukraine.

This is one of the biggest fights that can be made in boxing - across any division - and two of the sport's four legitimate titles are on the line, Joshua's IBF belt and the vacant WBA (super) title that was famously vacated by Tyson Fury after he upset Kltischko for three belts in 2015.

There are 90,000 people on hand at Wembley Stadium to watch this bout. The winner of this bout looms as a potential foe for Kiwi Joseph Parker who holds the WBO world title belt.

- NZ Herald