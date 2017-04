A rather unflattering action figure of Kiwi MMA fighter Mark Hunt has left the "Super Samoan" asking questions.

"Why would you do this to me" Hunt posted on Instagram alongside a photo of the unclothed figurine.

"Man boobs and penis on display...how dare u b****rds," Hunt joked.

The action figure features a hairy chest, belly, detachable hands and even a plastic version of Hunt's manhood.

The post has attracted almost 500 comments with some asking where they can buy the figurine.

Why would u do this to me man boobs and penis on display why bleeeee why u do it Mei Wen Ti how dare u bastards A post shared by The Super Samoan (@markhuntfighter) on Apr 27, 2017 at 4:18am PDT

- NZ Herald