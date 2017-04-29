Rugby: Uninspiring Chiefs labour to victory over Sunwolves

By Kris Shannon

Chiefs 27 Sunwolves 20

Hopefully the Sunwolves enjoyed their first visit to Hamilton. The feeling won't be mutual.

Not for the city's rugby fans, at least, who were tonight forced to watch their error-prone and ill-disciplined Chiefs labour to an unconvincing victory over the last-placed Japanese side.

Those fans would have walked to the stadium wondering how many points their side would accrue. In the end, the Chiefs managed four, becoming the first Kiwi side to miss out on a bonus point against the expansion outfit.

The Sunwolves, as befitting a franchise so young, have continually improved this season and their performance tonight was easily their best when encountering New Zealand opposition.

They defended throughout with a level of determination that belied their lowly position, tackled with a level of physicality that made the first-round mauling they suffered at hands of the Hurricanes' feel like a trick of the memory.

And, just as impressively, they kept ahold of the ball, correctly surmising that possession in any part of the field was the best weapon they could employ in their defence.

But, as admirable as the Sunwolves were, the Chiefs' played a big part in their own battles. After game began with a development that did not shock - a Chiefs try - the rest of the opening quarter was much more surprising, providing an accurate hint at what was to follow.

The Sunwolves spent the first 20 minutes with 70 per cent possession, much of it close to their opposition line. The visitors won a succession of penalties inside the Chiefs' 22 and, to their credit, initially eschewed the easy three points on offer, choosing instead to pack down a succession of scrums.

And while the strategy reaped little reward, it did succeed in frustrating the Chiefs, an emotion the home side continued to experience.

It took until the stroke of halftime for the Chiefs to score their third through Damian McKenzie and, given the resolute rearguard they were encountering in the middle of the park, it was telling that both McKenzie's try and Solomon Alaimalo's maiden effort were scored by players hugging the touchline.

The key for the Sunwolves was sustaining their application, a task they failed in last week's loss to the Highlanders. The key for the Chiefs was to start resembling the Chiefs. And, in the second half, only one side achieved their aim.

The hosts finished the match with just 10 offloads to the Sunwolves' 15 and that statistic spoke volumes about the lack of invention and adventure in their game. A reshuffled backline could assume some of the blame but there was no excusing the insipid way they attacked.

The Chiefs dropped balls they shouldn't have, they failed to puncture the defensive line with any regularity, they never built enough pressure to tire the Sunwolves' defence. It was as uncharacteristic as it was uninspiring.

Neither of those attributes described McKenzie's second, a special solo burst to cap a rare counter-attack, but that try was the exception rather than the rule.

And it was the Chiefs' last. Not even their opposition being reduced to 13 men - with a card of each colour being shown to the Sunwolves after the hooter had sounded - helped the home side's cause, and the night appropriately ended with the Chiefs held up over the line.

Chiefs 27 (H. Elliot, S. Alaimalo, D. McKenzie 2 tries; D. McKenzie pen, con)

Sunwolves 20 (F. Tanaka; D. Carpenter; H. Cripps pen, J. Taulagi 2 cons, pen)

Halftime: 20-3

