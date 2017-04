Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

The 101-year-old darling of the World Masters Games has now conquered Auckland's Sky Tower.

Indian woman Man Kaur has been the star of Auckland's hosting of the Games, with the incredible 101-year-old - the oldest entry - winning gold medals in the 100m and 200m, and also the shot put at the global event.

The plucky athlete was yesterday treated to the best view in Auckland, from the outdoor sky walk at the top the Sky Tower - a dizzying 192 metres above ground.

- NZ Herald