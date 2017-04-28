2:55pm Fri 28 April
Ben Hill
Rugby player in critical condition after collapsing on field at World Masters Games

A player has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after collapsing during a rugby game at the World Masters Games. Photo / Dean Purcell
A rugby player has been taken to hospital in a critical condition after collapsing during a match at the World Masters Games.

The player collapsed during a game between Ponsonby and Pakuranga at Lloyd Elsmore Park in East Auckland yesterday afternoon.

St John spokeswoman Jennifer Porter said a man in his 40s was taken to Middlemore Hospital.

It is understood a Ponsonby player collapsed.

A Middlemore Hospital spokeswoman said the man was in a critical condition in intensive care.

Members of the Pakuranga team formed a guard of honour as the Ponsonby players left the field, which was then reciprocated. The match was not completed.

World Masters Games chief executive Jennah Wootten said "our best wishes are with him and his family for a full recovery".

"We have medical services in place at all World Masters Games 2017 competition venues to respond to situations such as this.

"We are pleased that St John was on hand and able to transfer the man to hospital without delay."

Ponsonby director of rugby Nathan Kemp told the Herald he was not in a position to comment.

The Pakuranga United Rugby Club has been contacted for comment.

