Rugby: All Black James Broadhurst retires after concussion issues

All Blacks and Hurricanes lock James Broadhurst has retired from rugby due to the ongoing effects of concussion.

The 29-year-old, who played his one test against South Africa in 2015, said it had been difficult to be advised by medical experts to walk away from the game he loved, but ultimately it was the right advice.

Broadhurst has not played rugby since suffering dual head knocks during a Mitre 10 Cup match while playing for Taranaki against Wellington in August 2015.

Though he had made considerable progress in his recovery, he had reached a point where his progress had plateaued.

"I've been away from the game for a little over 18 months and still experience symptoms which affect my daily life.

"Some extensive efforts have gone into getting me back to sport by medical professionals in and out of rugby.

Even though it hasn't resulted in the outcome I had hoped for, I owe each and every one of them a huge debt, as my health has improved massively and this will undoubtedly give me quality of life in the future."

Broadhurst retires with an impressive playing resume including earning a test cap against South Africa at Ellis Park in Johannesburg in 2015 where he was part of a 27-20 All Blacks victory.

He also played 71 matches for the Hurricanes, 20 for Canterbury, and 55 for Taranaki, including starting in every match during their run to the Mitre 10 Cup national Premiership title in 2014.

In 2015, he was a finalist for Super Rugby Player of the Year at the New Zealand Rugby Awards after playing a crucial role in the Hurricanes run to the final.

Hurricanes coach Chris Boyd said Broadhurst had made a big contribution to the club on and off the field since making his debut against the Force in 2010.

"James is a good man who played some exceptional rugby for the Hurricanes, particularly in 2015. The timing of his injury was unfortunate because he was starting to really realise his full potential.

"It can't have been easy for him to be told to walk away from the game and everyone at the club wishes him all the best for whatever lies ahead."

