Boxing: Money talks - why the UK is calling for Joseph Parker

As Joseph Parker's promoters scramble to allow their fighter one last bout in New Zealand before setting off for greater riches and glory overseas, the backers of Anthony Joshua and Wladimir Klitschko, and the fighters themselves, will be almost awash in money after this weekend.

Parker's bout against Razvan "Big Foot" Cojanu, a sparring partner, at Manukau's Vodafone Events Centre next weekend, and Joshua v Klitschko at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, are both title fights, but that's where the similarity ends.

Parker is a massive favourite to continue his unbeaten streak as a professional with a comprehensive victory in the first defence of his WBO title, and the hype, after Hughie Fury's withdrawal and through no fault of his own, will be subdued as a result.

The other bout, in front of a crowd of 90,000 with Joshua's IBF title on the line and broadcasters fighting tooth and nail for the rights (both HBO and Showtime will broadcast it in the United States), is on another level entirely.

Even the normally conservative BBC has got in on one of the biggest heavyweight fights in years, running a documentary on Brit Joshua's rise and titled: "The Road to Klitschko".

The latest figures put the Joshua v Klitschko purse (to be shared evenly) at nearly $NZ40 million, but the pay per view and ticket revenue alone is expected to bring in at least $NZ80m.

All of which means Parker cannot continue to fight in New Zealand, due, mainly, to the smallness of its market. The United Kingdom is calling both him and his promoters, and it's time for both to make real money on their investments; Parker for his training and hard-fought wins over the past three years, and Duco for the dollars they have put in.

The Kiwi company are understood to have sunk funds approaching eight figures into Parker's career, all the while taking risks on every fight they host.

Complicating the issue are the vagaries of sponsors' support. Major backer Burger King has pulled their support, as has the TAB and Gallagher, but helping to make up the shortfall is new sponsor Haval, a Chinese vehicle manufacturer, plus sister brand Great Wall Motors.

Duco's David Higgins told the Herald there was a natural conclusion to Burger King's support given their tagline had been "The Road to the Title", which Parker won with his points victory over Andy Ruiz Jr in Auckland last December.

"We're grateful for their support and we know they have had a big part to play in Joe's progression," Higgins said.

"The cut-through on investment in boxing is very big but it takes a while for people to understand that. Some corporates are wary of the sport but we have put on 30 promotions over the years and all have had massive viewership."

Pay per view and international broadcasting rights are the other revenue sources, and with the New Zealand TV price for Parker v Cojanu set at $49.95, there will be inevitable criticism of the former.

"People complain about the pay per view but that has funded the journey, we acknowledge that and are grateful for it," Higgins said.

The Samoa government have remained as tourism partner, and with the smaller Vodafone Events Centre costing far less than the downtown Spark Arena, and both Parker and Cojanu earning far less than the $4.1m Parker v Fury purse, Duco are likely to break even, their goal for the original fight.

"Winning is the key and Joseph has put himself and us in a position where everyone should do well," Higgins said of the big-money fights ahead.

"We take the risks and put in the investment and Joe would be the first to say we deserve the rewards too. We're very open about everything and he knows the risks we have taken to get to this point."

- NZ Herald