Team New Zealand's scary moment in Bermuda

Emirates Team New Zealand haven't had the smoothest start to preparations on the water in Bermuda.

Team New Zealand were back out on the water once again today, after hitting the Great Sound for the first time on Sunday.

However the crew had a scary moment after attempting to exit a tight harbour, with the port side of the catamaran nosediving into the water.

"Not the ideal way to exit a tight harbour in a puff of 24.3 knots! Nose dive! We will have another shot at it tomorrow," a message posted on the team's Facebook page stated.

Team NZ are expected to take to the water for their first official practice racing session on Friday.

- NZ Herald