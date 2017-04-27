Basketball: Hawks coach quits after 'panic attack'

By Anendra Singh - Hawkes Bay Today

Hawks basketball coach Kirstin Daly-Taylor resigned yesterday after a "panic attack" following the Anzac Day loss to the Canterbury Rams in Napier.

Daly-Taylor, who found herself at the helm of the National Basketball League (NBL) team last year, abruptly ended her five-year term amid allegations she had lost the respect of some players.

"That's it, I'm done, I'm gone," the 47-year-old former Tall Ferns player was heard saying as she stormed out of the locker room at the Pettigrew-Green Arena on Tuesday night about five minutes after the 106-89 loss to the Canterbury Rams.

The defeat took the Hawks' record to 1-6 for the season.

Franchise board chairman Keith Price last night confirmed Daly-Taylor handed in her resignation yesterday morning. Former Tall Black Ben Hill will be the interim coach for the remainder of the season.

"The results did affect her," Price said.

"I mean it will affect anyone. When you're winning, it's easy."

He confirmed the panic attack and hoped she was going to be all right.

"I want to have a cup of coffee with her. She's a bloody top person and she'll be hurting more than anyone but she'll do anything for this team to do well. She'll be hurting for a while."

The Hawks next face the Supercity Rangers at Te Awamutu in a 7pm tip-off tomorrow.