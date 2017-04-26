Joseph Parker to face Romanian Razvan Cojanu? Announcement expected today

A little known Romanian has emerged as Joseph Parker's likely opponent in Auckland, replacing Brit Hughie Fury.

Duco Events is expected to announce today that Razvan Cojanu will challenge Parker for the WBO heavyweight belt.

Cojanu meets the WBO criteria of being in their top 15 list, just, being ranked at 14. The 30-year-old Cojanu has a 16 win, two loss record. Americans Dominic Breazeale and Deontay Wilder have also put their hands up to fight Parker, since Fury pulled out of the May 6 bout citing a lower back injury.

Boxing commentator Mike Angove told Radio New Zealand that at just over 2m tall, Cojanu is "a similar height to Fury, I understand he has been in camp with Parker, which is an interesting situation but what it does mean is that he will be fit and ready to fight. He will probably create difficulties knowing Parker, so some of Parker's trademark moves he may not pull off as easily.

"Looking at who Cojanu has fought compared to who Parker has fought I'd suggest Parker will be pretty well equipped to tackle him.

"Cojanu hits harder than Fury he has had 300 amateur fights and he has a nasty left hook to the head and body and coming from the height at which he throws it will create some difficulties for Parker."

- NZ Herald