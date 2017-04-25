League: Ben Matulino to leave Warriors

Michael Burgess is a sports writer for the Herald on Sunday.

Ben Matulino's departure from the Warriors is official.

The Warriors confirmed late on Tuesday night Matulino will depart at the end of the season to join the Wests Tigers.

The 28-year-old made his 197th NRL appearance in his first outing of the season in the Warriors' Anzac Day 20-14 loss to the Storm in Melbourne.

According to the statement, Matulino, who is returning from an injury lay-off following knee surgery, informed club management at the weekend that he had decided to take up an offer from Wests Tigers.

He said he wanted to experience living in Sydney with his family and felt he couldn't turn down the offer.

Matulino told football staff and his team-mates of his decision in the dressing room after Tuesday night's match.

The club statement said that Matulino's focus is on finishing his last season with the Warriors on a high after starting his NRL career with the club in 2008.

- NZ Herald