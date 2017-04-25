Nastase comments were racist - Serena Williams

Serena Williams says Ilie Nastase's recent comments about her unborn child are "racist" and says unlike him she is "not a coward".

On Saturday, at a news conference in Romania, Nastase speculated on the skin colour of Williams' unborn child, immediately drawing accusations the comments were racist.

Nastase was overheard saying, "Let's see what colour it has. Chocolate with milk?"

Nastase remains unrepentant and doesn't believe his remarks were racist.

"I want to know what word I used is racist?" he asked The Associated Press by phone on Monday from Budapest, Hungary. He added he was a friend of Williams.

The International Tennis Federation provisionally suspended Nastase from the Fed Cup yesterday, a day after he hurled expletives at British player Johanna Konta, Britain captain Anne Keothavong and the umpire. The referee ejected Nastase from the tie.

"It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and unborn child, and sexist comments against my peers," Williams said in a statement on Instagram.

"I have said it once and I'll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go," Williams added. "Yes, we have broken down so many barriers - however there are a plethora more to go.

"This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what's right."

"I am not afraid unlike you. You see, I am no coward. Does my sassiness upset you?' Why are you beset with gloom? You may shoot me with your words...you may try to kill me with your hatefulness, but still like air, I rise."

"I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support," Williams added.