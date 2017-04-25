The Big Show reveals his most embarrassing moment

The Big Show (real name Paul Wight) has enjoyed a storied wrestling career.

He's shared the ring with legends of the wrestling world and even celebrities such as Floyd Mayweather and Shaquille O'Neal.

He's been world champion multiple times and has appeared in the main event of WrestleMania.

But there's one moment he isn't too proud of, in fact he says it's the most embarrassing of his career.

The WWE star was battling sickness on a tour of South Africa in the early 2000s and his worst nightmare was soon realised when his body gave out inside the ring.

Simply put, the "world's largest athlete" had an "accident" during a wrestling match, with a capacity crowd and the rest of the world watching.

"It happened in South Africa when I was wrestling Brock Lesnar," The Big Show told Sam Roberts' Wrestling Podcast.

"I started taking German's (German Suplex- a move where a wrestler wraps their arms around the stomach of the wrestler placed in front of them, before lifting them overhead) in his comeback and that was all she wrote."

The situation couldn't have been any worse, given Big Show was in the ring with one of the baddest men of the planet, Brock Lesnar, who was not sympathetic at all to the stars plight.

"Just because I s*** myself Brock thought it was hysterical. He's laughing at me the whole time," The Big Show said.

"I think it was two Germans and a belly to belly (suplex) and Brock just started laughing, he goes 'huh, huh, huh, did you poop yourself, but he didn't say poop. And I said 'yeh, a**clown, can we just go home now?' (finish the match).

"Can I get an F-5 and get the hell out of here?"

Wrestling manager Paul Heyman (in storyline) had recently turned on Lesnar and had teamed with the Big Show.

Lesnar would routinely end his matches with The Big Show by leaving both he and Heyman laying in the ring, before The Big Show would carry Heyman over his shoulder to the back.

But given the accident, that couldn't happen, only Heyman wasn't aware of what had occurred, which forced the pair to scramble, all while the crowd watched on.

"So I got to carry Pauly to the back and he's like 'you gonna carry me to the back?' and I'm like 'I can't'," Big Show explained.

(The Big Show then details the awkward exchange, all the while performing a hilarious imitation of Paul Heyman)

Heyman: You going to carry me to the back?

Big Show: I can't

Heyman: Why not?

Big Show: Because I pooped

Heyman: What?

Big Show: I pooped my pants

Heyman: What I can't hear you

Big Show: Pauly, I s*** my pants

Heyman: Oww, oww, are you OK?

Fortunately for fans sitting ringside, there wasn't physical evidence of Big Show's mishap, as a recent costume change meant he was saved from further embarrassment.

"I had the long tights on and I had leather pants on over it, so thank god," Big Show said.

"The only part that sucked was standing out the back of the arena with a hose trying to wash that stuff off. It's not like I can go down the store and buy some new gear. I got to rinse it out to get it clean.

"A lot of stuff we do takes all the glamour out of being a WWE superstar."

