Serena Williams at No. 1, despite not playing since January

Serena Williams is briefly back at No. 1 in the WTA rankings, despite not playing a match since January.

She also plans to take the rest of 2017 off because she is expecting a baby.

Thanks to a calendar quirk, Williams moved up one spot today from No. 2, swapping places with Angelique Kerber.

The return to No. 1 , which gives the 35-year-old American her 317th week there, comes less than a week after Williams let the world know via Snapchat that she is pregnant.

The baby is due in spring, and spokeswoman Kelly Bush Novak says Williams will take the rest of this season off and intends to return to the tour next year.

Williams today posted a message on Instagram to her unborn child.

"My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn't know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace," the 35-year-old who owns 23 grand slam titles, said on Instagram.

"I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year," she continues. "But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you... once again today. From the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. - Your Mommy."





- AP