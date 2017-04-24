Boxing: Joseph Parker could be lining up 'Trouble'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Joseph Parker's promoters have confirmed that American Dominic Breazeale is one option to step into the breach left by Hughie Fury and fight for the New Zealander's WBO heavyweight world title in Auckland a week on Saturday.

The 31-year-old, who goes by the nickname "Trouble", has signalled his willingness to fight Parker and would appear to fit the bill.

Breazeale is ranked No6 by the WBO - who have demanded the now voluntary defence be against a fighter in the organisation's top 15 - has the height that Parker had been preparing for against Fury, and in February knocked out Parker's friend and stablemate Izu Ugonoh.

Duco's David Higgins, Parker's promoter, has been scrambling to find an alternative once the news broke that Fury would not be travelling to New Zealand due to an apparent lower back injury, and was due to meet with Team Parker tonight and again tomorrow morning in order to discuss potential opponents.

He told the Herald he hoped to make an announcement on Wednesday morning, saying Breazeale was one of "several" possibilities, adding he wasn't surprised at the interest in the fight despite the long-haul flight and lack of preparation time.

"Any heavyweight worth their salt dreams of fighting for the heavyweight championship of the world," Higgins said. "If someone offers you a six-figure sum and a title shot there will be a lot of takers. "We need to look for someone who has been in camp because Joseph wants a challenge and thankfully we've got a few options."

Parker, who has trained for 10 weeks for the first defence of his title won last December in Auckland against Andy Ruiz, is desperate to fight at home once more before campaigning overseas.

He trained as usual today despite the upheaval, and will have a big say in which opponent is put in front of him. He is likely to want Breazeale because of that history with Ugonoh, who finished a fight he should have won in Alabama by being blasted through the ropes.

Continued below.

Related Content Boxing: Joseph Parker expects to know next opponent today Duco says Auckland fight still possible for Joseph Parker, expect decision within a day Video Watch: Parker on losing his opponent, looking forward

Parker was ringside for that fight and trainer Kevin Barry - also Ugonoh's mentor - will have already done extensive homework on the former American Football player, who has lost only once as a professional - to Anthony Joshua.

Breazeale showed heart in his defeat in an IBF title fight against Joshua in London last year before the Englishman knocked him out in the seventh round. If the fight is made, Parker will look to make a statement, but should be wary of over-committing like Ugonoh did; the Pole was up on the judges' cards before being counted out in the fifth round.

Higgins, still angry at the antics of the Fury camp and their promoter Frank Warren, told the Herald discussions would be held with international broadcasters regarding the cancelled fight but didn't expect too much to change. "If we continue we're putting on an opponent at least as good as Hughie Fury, if not better. And it's a world heavyweight championship defence."

He added: "Frank Warren is talking in the media as if this fight is going to happen later in the year offshore. It's flabbergasting - he's saying that without even having spoken to us, so I'm furious.

"There will be some politicking going on - they're probably going to cling to the mandatory and we'll go through the proper process and request medical evidence and so on.

"We found out about the injury through the media ... he just hasn't communicated with us."

- NZ Herald