Dominic Breazeale to Joseph Parker - 'Let's do this'

Dominic Breazeale, the heavyweight with the nickname of "Trouble", is ready to fight Joseph Parker in Auckland a week on Saturday.

The American, ranked No6 with the WBO, has posted a message on social media outlining his attentions, and it's a fight that might appeal to Parker and his promoters following the controversial withdrawal of Hughie Fury.

Breazeale tweeted: "You need an opponent? Let's do this. Defend your belt against a real contender. Test yourself to see what kind of Champion you are. I'm ranked #6, so the WBO will definitely sign off on this. I'll go to New Zealand. Plus, you have the opportunity to avenge Izu's loss. Send the contract, I'll sign it right now."

Izu Ugonoh, Parker's friend and stablemate in Las Vegas, lost an all-action fight against Breazeale in Alabama in February, a bout which finished with Ugonoh knocked through the ropes.

Ugonoh had earlier knocked Breazeale down and was probably ahead on points.

A Parker v Breazeale fight would have an immediate marketability for Parker's promoters Duco Events, who have been forced to scramble for alternatives in the wake of Fury's withdrawal from the world title fight due to an apparent back injury.

Duco have been told by the WBO that they can pick a voluntary defence from within the organisation's top 15-ranked fighters, but few will be available at such short notice. That Breazeale is will make him a strong candidate.

Duco's other option will be to scrap the date and seek to make a new fight overseas - probably in the United Kingdom.

- NZ Herald