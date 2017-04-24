Watch: Touching moment of sportsmanship at London Marathon

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

An astonishing moment of sportsmanship warmed the hearts of London marathon spectators today when an exhausted runner was carried over the line.

Just 200 metres before the finish line club runner David Wyeth's legs turned to jelly and he stumbled from side to side before almost crumbling to the floor.

But Matthew Rees of the Swansea Harriers stopped running, turned around and put his arm around his fellow competitor, ensuring he continued those final few metres.

He was helped by a race organiser to get the Chorlton runner over the line in a brilliant show of support.

Stunned views have praised Rees on social media. One woman called him her 'hero', saying the touching scenes brought tears to her eyes.

- Daily Mail