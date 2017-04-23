Sky Sport commentator Andrew Mulligan: 'I was really drunk'

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Confusion reigns after a halftime interview involving SKY's Andrew Mulligan.

The rugby presenter has Tweeted "I was really drunk for the interview" after slurring his lines at halftime in the Crusaders v Stormers game at Christchurch.

Mulligan has declined to comment for now, referring NZME to Sky spokesperson Kirsty Way.

Mulligan is best known as a main host of the Crowd Goes Wild, the offbeat Sky sports magazine programme.

He was interviewing Stormers pivot Robert du Preez, asking him how the Stormers might stop the Crusaders' juggernaut, and seemed to be slurring his words.

But Mulligan also suggested technical issues caused the problem, tweeting: "Had my voice repeating like reflux back to me in my earpiece."

Fellow commentator Scotty Stevenson tweeted "What the hell just happened."

Stevenson added : "I don't think he has had a stroke. Think he was frozen by the windchill."

Others wondered if he had suffered a minor stroke.

- NZ Herald