An animated view of America's Cup course

On May 26th 2017, Bermuda will host the 35th America's Cup.

The eyes of the world will turn to the iconic Great Sound where the best sailors on the fastest boats will battle for the oldest trophy in international sport.

Racing starts with the Louis Vuitton America's Cup Qualifiers on 26th May and the top Challenger will meet Defending Champions ORACLE TEAM USA in the 35th America's Cup Match presented by Louis Vuitton beginning on 17th June, 2017.

Team New Zealand are expected to take to the Great Sound for the first time tomorrow, as the team enters the final phase in their build-up for the regatta.

The next 34 days loom as a crucial period for Emirates Team New Zealand as they continue their relentless pursuit of performance gains.

The main island of Bermuda, one of 181 islands in the Atlantic archipelago, is roughly the length of Waiheke Island, but half the size - and home to more than 60,000 people.

Here is an animated look at how the course will look.

- NZ Herald