Disgraced football star Adam Johnson caught in shocking prison video con

Paedophile footballer Adam Johnson has been caught on camera joking about his vile crimes with fellow inmates.

Ex-Premier League star Johnson, 29, was secretly filmed discussing his case in the laundry room at Category C HMP Moorland in South Yorkshire.

During one particularly shocking moment, a fellow lag points out that the disgraced Sunderland winger did not rape his victim - only for Johnson to reply: ,I wish I f****** did for six year.'

He also makes a rude gesture about the girl's breasts and laughs.

Father-of-one Johnson was sentenced to six years in prison in 2016 for grooming and then engaging in sexual activity with a 15-year-old fan.

In the clip Johnson moans about his harsh treatment and blames his long sentence and charges on the fact that he is a celebrity, reports the Sun.

He tells lags that if he was 'Joe Public' he 'would have got a caution at the police station.

They might not even have charged.'

Johnson also claims that there are people in prison with him that have 's****** 12-year-olds' and got 'half the time' that he was sentenced to.

Johnson tells pals that his playing days in England are over because of 'do-gooders' who won't give him a 'second chance'.

It is believed that he was aiming to get a move to a cushy open prison, but his bragging in the video will now see such hopes dashed, sources say.

The six-minute video could also harm his chances of early release.

In July last year Johnson, who has a young child, was refused permission to appeal against his conviction and sentence for child sex offences.

He had sought to appeal but a spokesman for the Judicial Office said that had been rejected by the Court of Appeal.

They said his 'applications for permission to appeal against sentence and conviction were refused'.

Johnson's trial at Bradford Crown Court heard that he had kissed and sexually touched the girl in his Range Rover, in a secluded spot in County Durham.

He was also arrested for possessing extreme pornography, and pre-trial hearings heard that police found medicines in a safe when he was arrested which indicated he may have been suffering from sexually transmitted infections.

Judge Jonathan Rose said that, as a result, he was satisfied the girl had suffered 'severe psychological harm' and that Johnson had taken advantage of 'a young teenager's adoration of a successful celebrity'.

Daily Mail