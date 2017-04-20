UFC: Ronda Rousey accepts wedding proposal in New Zealand

Former UFC champion Ronda Rousey confirmed today she's engaged to marry fellow UFC fighter Travis Browne, after he proposed on a recent trip to New Zealand.

According to TMZ, Travis, 34, proposed to the 30-year-old former UFC bantamweight champion while they were hiking last week.

"We were under a waterfall in New Zealand, and it felt like the right place to do it," Travis said.

Ronda, who was all smiles while showing off her massive diamond engagement ring in Los Angeles, said she hopes that the wedding will be 'soon'.

"But I don't know what goes into planning a wedding," she added. "I could be really easy. I don't really want a lot.

"I don't really need decorations or flowers just somewhere to go and something to eat and people around."

And while she may be relaxed when it comes to her nuptials, Ronda's ring is made for a star.

The stunning statement piece features a large cushion-cut diamond and a delicate diamond band set in what appears to be platinum.

The happy news comes just three months after Ronda suffered a humiliating defeat to UFC fighter Amanda Nunes in December.

It is unconfirmed if Ronda will return to the ring after many have called for her retirement after her 48-second defeat, including her own mother.

Although Ronda hasn't yet to decide whether or not she'll return to fighting, she also hasn't announced her official retirement from the sport.

Ronda's comeback fight against Amanda ended a 13-month absence that followed her first career loss to Holly Holm in November 2015, after which she revealed she had suicidal thoughts.

"I was down in the corner [of the medical room], and I was like, 'What am I anymore if I'm not this?' I was literally sitting there and thinking about killing myself,' she said. 'In that exact second I'm like, '"I'm nothing."'

However, Ronda credited Travis with helping her get through that dark time, and she appears to be in a much happier place while focusing on her acting.

Last month, Ronda was spotted looking ecstatic while shooting a guest appearance on NBC's crime drama Blindspot in Brooklyn.

Although this will be Ronda's first marriage, Travis was previously wed to fitness model Jenna Renee Webb.

Travis and Jenna Renee split in June 2015 before they officially divorced less than a year later in February 2016.

Ronda and Travis confirmed they were in a relationship in October 2015, while he was facing accusations of domestic violence from his then-estranged wife.

Rumors began to circulate that the two were engaged last summer after Ronda appeared in Saturday Night Live promos wearing a ring on her wedding finger.

But her rep denied the rumors and said the ring was just part of her jewelry for the show.

Jenna then posted a photo of Ronda with the ring on Instagram, adding in her caption that she and Travis were still married and accusing him of domestic violence again.

"When he hits you across your pretty face don't worry, I'll be right here to say I told you so," she wrote under Ronda's photo.

Jenna said Travis had hit her in July, which he has denied. A third-party investigation commissioned by the UFC cleared him, and Ronda has continued to stand by his side.

- Daily Mail