NRL: Kieran Foran snapped up by the Bulldogs

By The Daily Telegraph, Phil Rothfield

Canterbury have landed two massive blows, the Roosters have got their No. 1 target and the Wests Tigers have been gutted as the NRL player market kicks into overdrive.

James Tedesco and Aaron Woods are leaving the Tigers with the fullback joining the Roosters and the prop linking with the Bulldogs, who have also snapped up KieranForan after just missing out on snaring Tedesco.

The Warriors star will join next season and will reportedly sign for a three-year deal.

The Bulldogs will announce their signings next week.

Tedesco was all but "over the line" at the Bulldogs before the Roosters stepped in to trump their offer, ending weeks of the most frantic contract negotiations.

The Wests Tigers were still unaware of the latest developments, giving Tedesco and Woods a deadline of Friday afternoon to reveal decisions they have in fact already made.

It's understood Woods and Tedesco have already informed some Tigers teammates of their decision to leave the club.

The signing of three of the NRL's biggest names has massive ramifications for the Bulldogs, the Newcastle Knights, the Wests Tigers and St George Illawarra.

Foran rejected the Storm and the Newcastle Knights for the same reason - to be closer to his young children on Sydney's northern beaches.

The game's next big signing blitz will now involve the unwanted Bulldogs stars.

The Roosters too will almost certainly have to offload players to get Tedesco on board in a $1 million plus contract.