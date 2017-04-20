Watch: Welsh star Leigh Halfpenny mobbed after making Lions

Video will play in Play now Don't auto play

Never auto play

Leigh Halfpenny has set records on the field for the Lions, but being selected in the squad is still a joyous moment for the Wales standout.

Halfpenny has played for the Lions in 2009 and 2013, but was on the edge of his seat as the 2017 squad to tour New Zealand was named last night.

Halfpenny, who scored a record 21 points in a game for the Lions in 2013, was in the dark on whether he had been selected in the team as he watched the squad announcement with his family and friends.

Nervously waiting, the group leaps into the air as his name is read out, with a relieved Halfpenny being mobbed in celebration.

"Amazing feeling to hear my name read out," Halfpenny said on Instagram. "We find out when you find out."

Halfpenny joins 40 others in the squad which will visit these shores for 10 games in June and July.

- NZ Herald