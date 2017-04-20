Tennis: Serena Williams hints at pregnancy on social media

Tennis superstar Serena Williams has seemingly taken to Snapchat to announce she is pregnant.

The 23-time Grand Slam singles champion posted a picture on Wednesday, showing off a prominent bump with the caption "20 weeks", but deleted it soon afterwards.

A congratulatory tweet from the Women's Tennis Association was also deleted.

Williams, 35, who was ousted in the second round of Auckland's 2017 ASB Classic less than 20 weeks ago and later won the Australian Open in January, announced her engagement to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian in December.

Her victory over sister Serena at Melbourne was her last competitive match. Last month, the world No 2 pulled out of Indian Wells and Miami, citing a knee injury.

Serena Williams is pregnant!!pic.twitter.com/u2RfhSzlcB — Jarett Wieselman (@JarettSays) April 19, 2017

If the original posting was indeed the revelation that Williams is expecting then the ramifications are huge for the sport.

Next Monday, she is due to go back to No 1, despite only having played two ranking tournaments outside the Grand Slams in the last twelve months, plus the Olympics.

She has bestrode tennis like a colossus and now it looks like she may have won the Australian Open, while in the early stages of pregnancy.

If she is to give birth later this summer, then she will surely not be seen on a tennis court for the rest of the year. Any return would not be until well past her 36th birthday, which is bound to raise the question about whether a truly great career is at an end.

The younger Williams sister is just one Grand Slam short of Margaret Court, who collected many of hers in an era when the difficulties of international travel often diluted the fields.

The elite level of the WTA Tour is already without some of its biggest names for a variety of reasons. Twice Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova is still recovering from the effects of a dreadful assault at her home, which damaged her hand.

Maria Sharapova is coming back next week from a 15-month doping suspension, while Victoria Azarenka is due to return this summer after having a child of her own.

Relatively recent Grand Slam winners such as Li Na and Marion Bartoli retired, while Garbine Muguruza has not followed up on her French Open title of 2016.

Without Williams, who was next due to play in May's Madrid Open, there would be a massive vacuum and a near free for all when it comes to the battle for the sport's biggest prizes.

