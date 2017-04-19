10:04pm Wed 19 April
Rugby: Is this the picture that proves Sam Warburton is the 2017 Lions captain?

Sam Warburton seemed set to lead his second Lions tour. Photo / Getty

With the Lions squad due to be unveiled at tonight, leaks about who will be named in the touring party are coming thick and fast and the latest revelation is the identity of the captain.

It looks like it's none other than Sam Warburton.


The image above is doing the rounds on Twitter and appears to show Warburton posing alongside Warren Gatland and his Lions 2017 coaching staff - Neil Jenkins, Graham Rowntree, Steve Borthwick, Amdy Farrell and Rob Howley.

Warburton has long been considered the favourite and looks set to join England World Cup winner Martin Johnson as a two-time British and Irish Lions captain in New Zealand this summer.

The Wales flanker's appointment will see him lead the Lions on successive tours - as Johnson did in 1997 and 2001 - and become only the second player to do the job twice.

Although 28-year-old Warburton stepped down from the Wales captaincy ahead of this season's Six Nations Championship - lock and fellow Lion Alun Wyn Jones took over from him - he has been the bookmakers' Lions favourite for several weeks.

- Daily Telegraph UK

