Rugby: Jordie Barrett looks likely to miss NZ U-20 tour

By Campbell Burnes

Jordie Barrett looks set to stay with the Hurricanes for the short term, rather than head to Australia with the New Zealand Under 20s.

The official word was not clear from the Hurricanes yesterday, but with Nehe Milner-Skudder still on ice for a few more weeks and Barrett proving himself as Super Rugby's rookie of the year from fullback, it looks as if he may forgo the Oceania Under 20 series in Australia.

The Hurricanes do, however, have the bye in round 10, so there may be flexibility in that thinking.

"I think the understanding was that Jordie is waiting on a bit of information on whether he is allowed to go, but he'll play this weekend and then we'll hear updates on that going forward," said Hurricanes assistant coach Jason Holland, adding that the younger Barrett had impressed with his maturity and phlegmatic approach.

"I presume, if he is going to be with the All Blacks, he won't be available for the Under 20s," Holland added, in answer to a question on how close he is to the top side.

The Under 20s are assembling in Auckland this weekend and Barrett had been named as squad vice-captain. He was likely to have missed only the May 5 clash with the Stormers anyway, as he was set to play this Friday against the Brumbies.

He is more likely to see out most of the Hurricanes' May programme, before joining the side for their World Rugby Under 20s championship in Georgia, a tournament where his presence is important to the team's chances, either at No 12 or 15.

Having said that, the form of the 20-year-old Barrett has been of such high quality that he is possibly only an injury or two from cracking the All Black squad for the Lions tour.

In Hurricanes team news, lock Michael Fatialofa was due for a scan today, but is definitely scratched for the weekend, after dinging his knee, while Dane Coles and Matt Proctor are still doubtful for the Brumbies.

The Hurricanes lineout creaked against the Blues, so the onus will be on two-try hero Mark Abbott, who will possibly be joined in the second row by Vaea Fifita.

- NZ Herald