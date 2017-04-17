Speculation of Kieran Foran's departure premature, says manager

Kieran Foran's new manager Sam Ayoub has dismissed suggestions his client is set to leave the Warriors to join an Australian NRL club and won't rule out the possibility of him extending his time in Auckland.

Foran recently enlisted Ayoub to help him deal with a flood of enquiries from prospective player agents and rival clubs eager to sign him for next season while he concentrated on making a successful playing return after almost a year away from the game.

The 26-year-old made his third appearance for the Warriors in Saturday's 20-8 defeat to Canberra after steering the side to back-to-back wins over the Eels and Titans, but speculation has been rife he will return to Australia at the end of the year to be closer to his two young children.

The Kiwis five-eighth has been tipped to join Canterbury because of his strong relationship with coach Des Hasler, but also linked to Melbourne as a replacement for departing halfback Cooper Cronk.

Ayoub's appointment has further fuelled talk that Foran is looking to exit the Warriors, but the veteran player agent denies a return across the Tasman is a mere formality for Foran and says he could re-sign with the Warriors.

"You can categorically put that perception to bed," said Ayoub.

"The reality is Kieran's asked me to help him out through this process and that doesn't mean it will happen in Australia, it could happen in New Zealand.

"He hasn't got me involved to get him out of New Zealand. He managed to get himself to New Zealand without a manager, but at the moment his thoughts are he's going to need someone to help him.

Continued below.

Related Content NRL: Litany of second-half errors proves costly for Warriors NRL: Storm star Billy Slater backs Warriors playmaker Kieran Foran to replace Cooper Cronk at Melbourne NRL: Warriors in limbo waiting on halves

"To help him through that process I've got to understand his priorities and his family circumstances.

"Once we do that I'll get a better picture but, at this stage, anything you see written is pissing in the wind."

Foran last year parted ways with his former management company SFX Sports before negotiating a one-year deal to join the Warriors with the assistance of his godfather and Auckland solicitor Don Mackinnon.

Despite Foran being in high demand, Ayoub has not held formal talks with any clubs - including the Warriors - and is still to have a thorough discussion with the former Manly and Parramatta playmaker about where he wants to continue his career.

"I haven't talked to any (clubs)," he said. "I've only taken Kieran on over the last week or so and we haven't even sat down together yet, which we plan to do.

"I haven't even had a chat to the Warriors yet other than to exchange texts with (managing director) Jim Doyle last week to say, once I'm up to speed with things with Kieran and the issues and priorities in his life, I'll have a chat to Jim and we'll go from there.

"I've known Jim for years. I've known (coach) Stephen (Kearney) and (recruitment manager) Tony (Iro) for 25 years and they're good people and there's no doubt that I'll be talking to them in due course."

- NZ Herald