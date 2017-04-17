Football: Chelsea showing speed wobbles down EPL stretch, with loss to Man Utd

A tactical masterclass from Jose Mourinho ensured the path to the English Premier League title will no longer be a procession for his former club, Chelsea.

Only four points separate Chelsea and second-placed Tottenham with six games left, after United's 2-0 win over the lacklustre leaders opened up the title race on Sunday.

At one stage four weeks ago, after a 2-1 win over Stoke, Chelsea held a 13-point lead.

It was a signature win for Mourinho near the end of his first season at United. He detailed Ander Herrera and Matteo Darmian to man-mark Chelsea forwards Eden Hazard and Pedro Rodriguez, made the bold call to start Marcus Rashford ahead of top scorer Zlatan Ibrahimovic and played two youngsters - Rashford and winger Jesse Lingard - up front in a surprise move.

The decisions paid off brilliantly, with Rashford and Herrera scoring the goals and being the star performers at Old Trafford.

Chelsea didn't have a shot on target in a league game for the first time in nearly a decade.

Hazard barely had a meaningful touch.

"I think it was almost perfect," Herrera said.

Chelsea might be starting to wobble. This loss came 15 days after a 2-1 home defeat to Crystal Palace, while Spurs have won seven straight league games, scoring 22 goals in the process.

Chelsea's only tough remaining game appears to be a trip to Everton on April 30 and they could hardly ask for four better fixtures to finish the season - Middlesbrough, West Bromwich Albion, Watford and Sunderland.

Still, the pressure is certainly on the leaders now.

"We have to think that there are six finals from now until the end," Conte said. "The league is open and we have a 50 per cent [chance] to win the league."

United was playing between two games against Anderlecht in the Europa League quarterfinals, with many pundits suggesting Mourinho's focus had switched to earning Champions League qualification through winning the European competition.

Dropping Ibrahimovic - United's top scorer this season with 28 goals - was another sign of that, but Mourinho insisted he wasn't prioritising.

United moved back into fifth place, four points behind fourth-placed Manchester City, with a game in hand. The Manchester rivals meet at City's Etihad Stadium on April 27.

Liverpool, which beat West Bromwich Albion 1-0 away in Sunday's other game, is six points clear of United in third place, but has played two more matches.

Offering more mobility than Ibrahimovic, Rashford tormented Chelsea's defence all game and showed there is a bright future at United, if the Swedish striker decides to end his stay after just one year.

Rashford opened the scoring in the seventh minute, when he ran onto Herrera's pass behind David Luiz and sent a shot bobbling past goalkeeper Asmir Begovic.

Herrera looked to have handled the ball in the build-up to that goal, but he wasn't penalised, and the midfielder made Chelsea pay even further, when he drove in a shot that deflected off Kurt Zouma and spun high into the net in the 49th.

Chelsea was without injured first-choice goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois and wing back Marcos Alonso pulled out of the game during the warm-up, after suffering from a virus during the week.

Alonso's absence, in particular, unbalanced Chelsea, which put in their worst performance since a 3-0 loss to Arsenal in September that forced manager Antonio Conte into a season-defining switch to a 3-4-3 formation.

It was Chelsea's fifth league loss of the season and first to United in 13 matches, dating back to 2012. United's unbeaten run in the league extended to 22 games, the longest in Europe's top five leagues.

Meanwhile, Liverpool reclaimed third spot in the Premier League, after Roberto Firmino's header sealed a hard-fought 1-0 victory against West Bromwich Albion.

West Brom created the best chances in a largely uneventful first half, before Firmino nodded home Lucas' flick on to register his 11th league goal of the season just before the break.

The visitors could have extended their lead after halftime, but James Milner blazed a glorious opportunity over the bar and Divock Origi had a goal ruled out for offside.

Simon Mignolet made a crucial late save to deny Matt Phillips, but as West Brom piled on the pressure in the closing stages, Alberto Moreno missed an open goal, after Ben Foster had come up for a corner.

Liverpool have 66 points from 33 games, although they have played one more game than Manchester City, who sit two points adrift in fourth.

West Brom, meanwhile, lie eighth with 44 points.

