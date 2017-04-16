Brawl erupts at Eden Park as Hurricanes battle Blues

A 'massive' brawl broke out in the stands at Eden Park last night during the Super Rugby match between the Hurricanes and Blues.

An argument between opposing fans escalated into a wider melee about 8.45pm.

Witness Rory O'Sullivan told Fairfax Media the scrap began when a Blues supporter started shouting loudly toward the field and a Hurricanes fan took exception to it.

"All of a sudden he was involved in a struggle, and punches were flying," O'Sullivan told Fairfax media. "There was beer flung at them as they were scuffling.

"Loads of people around were quick to try and stop the fight. It was over pretty quickly, but it looked pretty nasty."

Two security wardens and two police officers were required to break up the fight.

The Blues fan was escorted from the stadium.

"The only guy who got chucked out was the Blues fan."

O'Sullivan said he could still see the Hurricanes fan enjoying the game in the stand, "sitting there, looking proud of himself".

O'Sullivan said the 'massive' brawl lasted around 30 seconds.

No arrests were made at the game.

