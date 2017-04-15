Watch: Near-miss for fans

6:38pm Sat 15 April
Fans at the New Zealand Jet Sprint Championship in Wanaka today came a little closer to the action than they would have expected.

One of the sprint boats competing at the event failed to successfully navigate the tight turns of the Oxbow Aquatrack, mounting a bank and coming uncomfortably close to heading into the crowd.

Thankfully for the watching fans, the safety equipment did its job and brought a halt to the wayward boat, which can accelerate from standing to 120 km/h in two seconds.

- NZ Herald

